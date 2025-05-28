Sandeep Reddy Vanga and 5 other directors who clashed with actors
From Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan, Bollywood is no stranger to celebrity clashes. Get the inside scoop on these behind-the-scenes spats and unheard-of fights
| Published : May 28 2025, 11:45 AM
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : Social Media
Deepika Padukone- Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was reportedly removed from Spirit by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga due to a major disagreement.
25
Image Credit : Social Media
Govinda-David Dhawan
Govinda and David Dhawan were a hit duo. However, Govinda got upset when David cast Rishi Kapoor instead of him in a film.
35
Image Credit : Social Media
Aamir Khan-Amole Gupte
Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan and director Amole Gupte reportedly had arguments on the sets of Taare Zameen Par.
45
Image Credit : Social Media
Sunny Deol-Sunil Darshan
Bollywood star Sunny Deol and filmmaker Sunil Darshan had a public disagreement, as revealed by Sunil himself.
55
Image Credit : Social Media
Salman Khan-Subhash Ghai
Salman Khan reportedly slapped Subhash Ghai at a party, shocking everyone present.
