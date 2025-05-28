- Home
(PHOTOS) Deepika Padukone shares first photos amid alleged tiff with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Deepika Padukone turns heads in Stockholm amid controversy over her exit from Spirit, making a bold style statement while staying silent on filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s veiled accusations
Amid the controversy surrounding her exit from Spirit, Deepika Padukone made a powerful impression through fashion and grace, opting to remain silent publicly.
Social media erupted after filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga posted cryptic remarks on X (formerly Twitter), seemingly targeting an unnamed actor involved in behind-the-scenes issues—believed by many to be Deepika.
Deepika appeared at a prestigious fashion gala in Stockholm, Sweden, making headlines with her striking red gown, luxurious fur coat, and Cartier jewellery.
The actress represented the French luxury brand Cartier at the event, reinforcing her status as a global fashion and cultural icon.
Deepika shared photos from her pre-gala shoot on Instagram with the caption “Hej from Stockholm!”, drawing adoring comments from fans who praised her elegance and calm amidst the drama.
Her followers showed overwhelming support, with comments applauding her poise and calling her an “unbothered queen” while indirectly addressing the ongoing controversy.
Rumours persist about Deepika’s abrupt departure from Spirit, citing creative disagreements and contractual demands such as an eight-hour workday, higher pay, and profit-sharing.
Sources close to the actress suggest her new role as a mother has influenced her professional decisions, with a greater focus on maintaining balance.
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's tweet accused an unnamed actor of breaking trust, leaking information, and sabotaging a younger co-star—claims many interpreted as directed at Deepika.
Following Deepika’s exit, reports confirmed that Animal actress Triptii Dimri would be taking her place in Spirit.