Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hyderabad home: Glimpse into her luxurious abode

Leading actress Samantha's net worth is estimated at Rs 101 crore. Her luxurious Hyderabad home in Jubilee Hills features a gym, swimming pool, and lush garden.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 6:47 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

Leading actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the film industry for a long time. It's no surprise that she has amassed a substantial fortune. According to publicly available data, 37-year-old Samantha's net worth is Rs 101 crore. Notably, she recently earned ₹10 crore for her role in the web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

article_image2

Samantha has a penchant for the finer things in life, and her current Hyderabad residence is a testament to luxury. This collection offers glimpses into Samantha's beautiful bungalow, worth crores of rupees.

article_image3

Samantha lives in a luxurious house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Jubilee Hills is one of the most upscale and expensive areas of Hyderabad, home to Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and other South Indian stars.

article_image4

Samantha's house features grey walls and white ceilings in the kitchen. Most of the furniture follows a similar monotone mood board, with pops of color in the artwork and cushions. Samantha's bedroom is also minimalist, with a grey and white color scheme.

article_image5

Samantha's house includes an indoor gym, a swimming pool, and a lush garden, where she often practices yoga. She shares this beautiful home with her mother and her pets Hash, Sasha, and Gelato.

