Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce: When Nagarjuna talked about his son, actress's split

Long back, during Bangarraju's promotions, Nagarjuna discussed his son Naga Chaitanya's handling of the separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 5:03 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation after 4 years of marriage. Both remained quiet about their divorce until recently.

article_image2

The ex-couple has now addressed their decision to part ways. Naga Chaitanya stated the divorce was in their mutual best interests, while Samantha mentioned its impact on her mental health.

article_image3

Naga Chaitanya said his family supported him, and the divorce was for the best. He stated both he and Samantha are happy and doing well professionally.

article_image4

During Bangarraju promotions, Nagarjuna stated his son handled the separation well and that he's proud of his composure.

article_image5

Nagarjuna shared that his family cherishes the time spent with Samantha and she'll always be dear to them. He called the separation unfortunate and wished them both strength.

