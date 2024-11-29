Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce: When Nagarjuna talked about his son, actress's split

Long back, during Bangarraju's promotions, Nagarjuna discussed his son Naga Chaitanya's handling of the separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation after 4 years of marriage. Both remained quiet about their divorce until recently.

The ex-couple has now addressed their decision to part ways. Naga Chaitanya stated the divorce was in their mutual best interests, while Samantha mentioned its impact on her mental health.

Naga Chaitanya said his family supported him, and the divorce was for the best. He stated both he and Samantha are happy and doing well professionally.

During Bangarraju promotions, Nagarjuna stated his son handled the separation well and that he's proud of his composure.

Nagarjuna shared that his family cherishes the time spent with Samantha and she'll always be dear to them. He called the separation unfortunate and wished them both strength.

Latest Videos