Salman Khan shared a serene photograph with his pet dog on Instagram, captioning it 'Yeh hai sukh' (This is happiness). The actor will next be seen in '#SVC63' and 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'.

Superstar Salman Khan gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life on Sunday, posting a serene photograph with his furry companion on Instagram. Captioned "Yeh hai sukh" (This is happiness), the image captures the actor in a quiet, affectionate moment with a large, white, fluffy dog. Khan is seen resting his head gently against the dog's thick coat, eyes closed, conveying a sense of calm and contentment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

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Admirers flooded the comments section, describing the image as "pure sukoon" and reiterating their admiration for the actor. "Or aap h hamare su-koon," one fan wrote. Another wrote, "Amazing picture love you bhai."

On the work front

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in a project tentatively titled #SVC63, featuring actress Nayanthara and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie is set to hit theatres on Eid 2027. Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', which also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan'. (ANI)