Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Tamannaah Bhatia, stars at Baba Siddiqui, Zeeshan Siddiqui’s Iftaar party

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sanjay Dutt, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Aamna Sharif, Hina Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and more celebrities from Bollywood and television world attended Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui’s Iftaar party on Sunday.

Come Ramzaan and the showbiz awaits the famous Iftaar party hosted each year by Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui. It is one of the most anticipated and star-studded events of the year when celebrities such as Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are seen attending it. The party is also famous since it is where Salman and Shah Rukh had patched up after years of their differences. On Sunday, the famous Iftaar party of Bollywood was hosted in Mumbai which saw many celebrities including Salman Khan and his entire family, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Tamannaah Bhatia among others marked their presence.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were the two stars of the Iftaar party. Like each year, Salman made it a point to attend the party as he arrived in style wearing black shirt and jeans. ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan are the new Bollywood couple on the block?

Wearing a black Pathani suit, 'Pathaan' Shah rukh Khan also marked his presence at the Iftaar party. The actor has got her long locks cut that he had grown for his look in Pathaan.

Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma also attended the party with his wife Arpita Khan. The duo wore traditionals for the occasion.

Veteran writer and Salman Khan's father Salim Khan did not give a miss the party wither. He attended it along with his entire family including his three sons - Salma, Arbaaz and Sohail.

Sanjay Dutt, whose film KGF CHapter 2 hit the theatres on Friday, attended the arty wearing an animal print shirt and brown cargo pants.

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a stunning white saree with turquoise blue studded earrings. The South beauty flashed a pretty smile for the shutterbugs that were waiting to capture her photographs. ALSO READ: Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut reveals her biggest supporter in Bollywood. Know who he is?

Actress Esha Gupta looked stunning as usual in an off-white saree with bold flower prints in multi-colours. She tied her hair in a neat bun, nailing her look for the evening.

Shilpa Shetty struck an 'Aadab' pose upon her arrival at Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar party. She opted for a heavy pink suit that made her look prettier than before.

Kubra Sait won a million hearts in the deep yellow suit that she wore for the iftaar party. Her smile added more glam to her already glamourous look.

Actress Aamna Sharif looked stunning in a yellow sharara suit that she paired with a white net dupatta, leaving her locks open in soft curls.

Actress Divyanka Tripathi attended the party sans her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya. She wore a velvet-textured full sleeves kurta on top of light pink sharara.

Actor Karan Singh Grover opted to wear a navy blue shirt with denim for the Iftaar party. His actor-wife Bipasha Basu, however, gave the party a miss.

Bollywood and pUnjabi singer Mika Singh opted to wear a white linen shirt on top of white pants for the party.

Actress Hina Khan rocked her printed sharara look in a shade of blue. Hina looked her traditional best for the occasion as she dressed to kill.

Shehnaaz Gill looked everything pretty in nice in her salwar suit on bluish tone. The deep maroon lip colour that Shehnaaz wore to complete her, added more drama to it, making her look stunning as usual.

Television lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra too were there at the Oftaar party. The couple arrived in style wearing traditional as they glowed in each other's company and more than that, in their love.

Jai Bhanushali was also one of the attendees at the party. He came along with his wife Mahi Vij and their daughter.

Television actress Rashmi Desai wore a heavy deep purple Sharaha suit with a net dupatta. She dazzled in her look as she posed for the cameras upon her arrival.

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek along with his wife Kashmera Shah and children was also there at Baba Siddiqui and Zeena Siddiqui's Iftaar party which was held in Mumbai on Sunday.