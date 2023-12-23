Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan's niece Ayat Sharma's birthday: Sunny Leone, Esha Deol, Shilpa Shetty and others grace the party

    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

    Prominent personalities including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Deol, Sunny Leone, and more were present at the birthday festivities for Ayat, the daughter of Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma. Pictures capturing moments from the occasion are currently making rounds and gaining widespread attention.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ayat Sharma, the niece of Salman Khan, joyously celebrated her birthday yesterday. In honor of this special occasion, her parents, Arpita Khan Sharma and Ayush Sharma, organized an extravagant birthday celebration.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Leone was seen as guest at Arpita Khan's daughter birthday. She donned a sober yet elegant two piece dress for the party.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Proud father Aayush Sharma looked dapper at his daughter's birthday party in stylish shirt paired with pants.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ritesh Deshmukh and his wife Genelia also attended the party with their adorable kids. They smiled cutely and were seen greeting the paps with a namaste, while the proud parents donned their brightest smiles.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra graced the party with kids. Everyone had a bright smile on their faces.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Orry aka Orahn Awathramani attended the party. He donned green and black jacket with a funky print on it for the kid's party.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Esha Deol looked all chic in white shirt paired with jeans and complemented with sunglasses at the Arpita Khan daughter's birthday bash.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ayat Sharma's uncle and Salman Khan's brither Arbaz Khan posed for the paps at in simple white tees paired with pants.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Esteemed actress Helena, a veteran in the industry, graced Ayat Sharma's celebration. Helen and Salim Khan, Ayat's grandfather, entered matrimony in 1980, and Arpita Khan is their daughter.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The charming birthday celebrant was spotted at the event, radiating joy and delight as she immersed herself in the party.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The charismatic Salim Khan made a grand entrance at the birthday celebration of his granddaughter, hosted by Helen and himself.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    And finally the power couple and Ayat's parents Arpita and Aayush were all smiles for the paps at the birthday party.

