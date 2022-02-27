  • Facebook
    Salman Khan trolled for his moves with Pooja Hegde; fans call it 'pure cringe' and 'inappropriate'

    First Published Feb 27, 2022, 9:53 AM IST
    Salman Khan has grabbed all the wrong attention by performing Jumme Ki Raat hook-step with Pooja Hegde at the Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded held in Dubai.

    During the weekend, Salman Khan was in Dubai for his Da-bangg tour. He did some performances on his hit Bollywood song. Salman tried to reenact a step from his song Jumme Ki Raat from his film Kick with actor Pooja Hegde on stage.
     

    In the original song, Salman dances with Jacqueline Fernandez, where he lifted her coat with his teeth and danced as she walked in front of him. Also Read: Watch Disha Patani showing off her sexy moves while performing in a bikini top

    Now, a video clip from the Dubai event is going viral, showing Salman trying the step with Pooja. But here the actress was wearing a short bodycon dress and Salman was unable to do the same step with Pooja. 
     

    However, Salman tried, but the hero's attempt looked cringe and inappropriate for many. Some social media users started trolling the superstar for the same. Salman and Pooja are close to each other as they will be sharing a screen in their upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is all set to release on Eid 2023. Check out the video here.
     

    One, users, “He (Salman) was trying to do the famous step that was with his teeth but the joke was that this dress was short. Poor taste for sure but I am pretty sure it was staged since it's a really really popular step.”
     

    Another person wrote, "That’s part of this song-dance routine. It looked gross. I agree about that." "Yeah, he pulls Jacqeuline's dress in the music video but not very appropriate here," said another user of the platform.
     

    "I think there is some step in the original song where he chews on the skirt and dances and here he is trying to show there is nothing to bite on, whatever it is, it's very weird," said one. A user said, "yuck" while another wrote, "Oh my eyes my eyes my eyes." "Ew, wtf is this. Pure cringe," wrote a user. A person said, "Oh honey no no no."
     

