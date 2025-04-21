Before their current relationship, Kylie Jenner was in an on-again, off-again romance with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children. Their relationship ended in late 2022 amid rumors of infidelity, though they maintain a co-parenting partnership.

Timothee Chalamet, on the other hand, has been linked to high-profile names like Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González in the past. Both Kylie and Timothee bring unique experiences to their relationship, adding depth to their connection as they navigate this new chapter together.