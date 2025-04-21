- Home
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's rumored romance has taken the spotlight, with reports suggesting she is “completely hypnotised” by the Oscar-nominated actor.
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's Blossoming Romance
Kylie Jenner is reportedly "completely hypnotised" by Timothee Chalamet, as their relationship continues to capture public attention. Sources reveal that Kylie is deeply smitten with the Oscar-nominated actor, describing their connection as both emotional and intellectual. The couple, who were first linked in 2023, have been inseparable at events, showcasing undeniable chemistry. Their growing bond has sparked excitement among fans and media alike.
A New Chapter for Hollywood's Power Couple
As their romance flourishes, rumors suggest that Timothee may be planning to take their relationship to the next level. Reports indicate that the actor has been searching for the perfect engagement ring, fueling speculation about a possible proposal. Kylie, on the other hand, is said to admire Timothee's depth and appreciates how he values her beyond her public persona. Together, they continue to make headlines as one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples.
A Glimpse Into Their Past Love Lives
Before their current relationship, Kylie Jenner was in an on-again, off-again romance with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children. Their relationship ended in late 2022 amid rumors of infidelity, though they maintain a co-parenting partnership.
Timothee Chalamet, on the other hand, has been linked to high-profile names like Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González in the past. Both Kylie and Timothee bring unique experiences to their relationship, adding depth to their connection as they navigate this new chapter together.