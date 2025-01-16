Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan to Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 5 Bollywood celebs who were attacked

Bollywood celebrities often face serious security threats, with incidents ranging from attacks to death threats. The recent stabbing of Saif Ali Khan during a burglary attempt highlights this ongoing danger. From Rakesh Roshan to Salman Khan, many stars have endured similar harrowing experiences

In the early hours of Thursday, January 16, actor Saif Ali Khan was reportedly attacked at his Bandra residence by an unidentified individual during an attempted burglary. The intruder allegedly stabbed the actor multiple times, inflicting six knife injuries, two of which were deep and one dangerously close to his spinal cord. Saif was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the hospital’s COO, confirmed the details of Saif's injuries. Following the incident, Saif Ali Khan’s team issued a statement addressing the situation. They reportedly confirmed the burglary attempt and urged the media and fans to remain patient, stating that it was a police matter. The team also assured fans they would be kept updated on Saif's condition. This incident has drawn comparisons to other attacks on Bollywood celebrities in the past, highlighting the persistent security threats faced by prominent figures in the film industry

Rakesh Roshan

In 2000, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was shot by assailants in Mumbai shortly after leaving his office. The attack occurred just a week after the release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, the blockbuster debut of his son, Hrithik Roshan. Despite being shot twice, Rakesh managed to drive himself to the hospital. Reports suggested that the attack was orchestrated by the underworld, which had significant influence over Bollywood during that era

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced a violent assault in 2018 while shooting for his film Padmaavat. The attack occurred at Jaipur’s Jaigarh Fort when members of the Rajput community group Karni Sena disrupted the shoot and reportedly slapped the director. The group alleged that the film distorted historical facts, leading to nationwide controversy

Gauhar Khan

In 2014, actress and model Gauahar Khan was attacked during the shooting of a reality show, India’s Raw Talent. A member of the audience reportedly slapped her on stage, criticizing her for wearing a short dress. According to the police, the assailant claimed that as a Muslim woman, she should not have dressed in such attire. The man was arrested following the incident

Gulshan Kumar

In a tragic incident in August 1997, music mogul Gulshan Kumar was shot dead outside the Jeeteshwar Mahadev Mandir in Andheri, Mumbai. Reports indicated that the attack was linked to his refusal to pay extortion money to the underworld. Three assailants reportedly fired 16 bullets at Kumar, killing him instantly. The incident left the Bollywood community in shock

Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan continues to face threats to his life from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. In April of last year, two individuals reportedly fired five rounds near his Bandra residence, with one of the bullets hitting his balcony. Despite heightened security measures, the threats against Salman persist, keeping him under constant vigilance

Latest Videos