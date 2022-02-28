SAG Awards 2022 red carpet: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Salma Hayek and more

Let us look at all the celebrities are wearing at SAG Awards 2022 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica



The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are officially underway with celebrities arriving at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica for Sunday’s ceremony. With the SAG awards give an chance for the year’s top entertainers to be honored by their counterparts, the ceremony gathers together stars from across film and television. Let us look at the celebs who walked the red carpet.



Salma Hayek wears Gucci on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

A Star Is Born's stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper pose at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Jamie Dornan wears Brunello Cucinelli on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Lady Gaga wears Armani Privé on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter wearing Dior on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

HoYeon Jung wears Louis Vuitton on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Helen Mirren wears Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Michael Douglas on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Kerry Washington wears Celia Kritharioti on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Reese Witherspoon wears Schiaparelli on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Jean Smart wears Christian Siriano on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith (wearing vintage Gareth Pugh) on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Aaron Dominguez wears Fendi on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Jennifer Hudson wears Vera Wang on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Jared Leto wears Gucci on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Saniyya Sidney wears Zuhair Murad on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Nicole Kidman wears Saint Laurent on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Venus Williams wears Dolce & Gabbana on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.