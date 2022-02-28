  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SAG Awards 2022 red carpet: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Salma Hayek and more

    First Published Feb 28, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Let us look at all the celebrities are wearing at SAG Awards 2022 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica
     

    The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are officially underway with celebrities arriving at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica for Sunday’s ceremony. With the SAG awards give an chance for the year’s top entertainers to be honored by their counterparts, the ceremony gathers together stars from across film and television. Let us look at the celebs who walked the red carpet.
     

    Salma Hayek wears Gucci on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    A Star Is Born's stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper pose at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

     

    Jamie Dornan wears Brunello Cucinelli on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

    Lady Gaga wears Armani Privé on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter wearing Dior on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    HoYeon Jung wears Louis Vuitton on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

    Helen Mirren wears Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    Michael Douglas on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    Kerry Washington wears Celia Kritharioti on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    Reese Witherspoon wears Schiaparelli on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    Jean Smart wears Christian Siriano on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith (wearing vintage Gareth Pugh) on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    Aaron Dominguez wears Fendi on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    Jennifer Hudson wears Vera Wang on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    Jared Leto wears Gucci on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    Saniyya Sidney wears Zuhair Murad on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    Nicole Kidman wears Saint Laurent on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    Venus Williams wears Dolce & Gabbana on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

     

    Kirsten Dunst wears Erdem on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SAG Awards 2022 Winners List: No Time to Die, Squid Game won awards RCB

    SAG Awards 2022 Winners List: No Time to Die, Squid Game won awards

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: 30% jump over day 1 RCB

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: 30% jump over day 1

    Ajith Kumar's Valimai crosses Rs 100 crore; action-thriller witnesses record-breaking opening RCB

    Ajith Kumar's Valimai crosses Rs 100 crore; action-thriller witnesses record-breaking opening

    Bheemla Nayak: Here's what Mahesh Babu, RGV have to say about Pawan Kalyan's film RCB

    Bheemla Nayak: Here's what Mahesh Babu, RGV have to say about Pawan Kalyan's film

    Bigg Boss Non-stop: Who are the 17 contestants? Where to watch Nagarjuna's show? RCB

    Bigg Boss Non-stop: Who are the 17 contestants? Where to watch Nagarjuna's show?

    Recent Stories

    Manipur Election 2022 CM Biren Singh confident of winning says people admire PM Modi gcw

    Manipur Election 2022: CM Biren Singh confident of winning, says people admire PM Modi

    Ukraine-Russia war: India considers Budapest route for stranded students - ADT

    Ukraine-Russia war: India considers Budapest route for stranded students

    Russia-Ukraine war: Google temporarily disables maps live traffic details in Ukraine - ADT

    Russia-Ukraine war: Google temporarily disables maps live traffic details in Ukraine

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 27 review: Manchester City, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 27 review: United held by Watford, other top sides win

    Former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna joins fight against Russia gcw

    Former Miss Grand Ukraine, Anastasiia Lenna, joins fight against Russia

    Recent Videos

    Ukraine situation Narendra Modi chairs two-hour long meeting

    PM Modi chairs over 2-hour meeting on Ukraine, reviews situation

    Video Icon
    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief - ycb

    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Juan Ferrando on BFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC: Mumbai City FC needed to come away with a win - Des Buckingham on FC Goa success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needed to come away with a win - Buckingham on Goa success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Vukomanovic on CFC win

    Video Icon