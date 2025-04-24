Sachin Tendulkar birthday: 10 inspiring quotes by God of cricket

“People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones.”
“Don't stop chasing your dreams, because dreams do come true.”
“If you remain humble, people will give you love and respect even after you have finished with the game."
“The key to handling pressure situations like these is to keep yourself steady, follow your instincts and think clearly.”
“A champion team needs only a small window of opportunity to stage a fightback, something I had learnt over the years.”
“I have never believed in comparisons, whether they are about different eras, players or coaches.”
"Critics haven't taught me my cricket, and they don't know what my body and mind are up to."
"I just keep it simple. Watch the ball and play it on merit."
“At least with me, the match starts much, much earlier than the actual match.”
“And that is the reason why this victory is great because different players have made contributions to the win.”
Sachin Tendulkar birthday: 10 knocks that defined his greatness
Rohit Sharma: 10 iconic quotes of MI star batter
Trent Alexander-Arnold to Raphinha: Latest moves in transfer market
Football transfer rumours: Saka to Osimhen - Big updates