English

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: 10 inspiring quotes by God of cricket

sports Apr 24 2025
Author: Sunita Iyer Image Credits:Getty
English

1. Tendulkar on milestones

“People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones.”

Image credits: Getty
English

2. Tendulkar on dreams

“Don't stop chasing your dreams, because dreams do come true.”

Image credits: Getty
English

3. Tendulkar on being humble

“If you remain humble, people will give you love and respect even after you have finished with the game."

Image credits: Getty
English

4. Tendulkar on handling pressure

“The key to handling pressure situations like these is to keep yourself steady, follow your instincts and think clearly.”

Image credits: Getty
English

5. Tendulkar on fightback

“A champion team needs only a small window of opportunity to stage a fightback, something I had learnt over the years.”

Image credits: Getty
English

6. Tendulkar on comparisons

“I have never believed in comparisons, whether they are about different eras, players or coaches.”

Image credits: Getty
English

7. Tendulkar on critics

"Critics haven't taught me my cricket, and they don't know what my body and mind are up to."

Image credits: Getty
English

8. Tendulkar on his game play

"I just keep it simple. Watch the ball and play it on merit."

Image credits: Getty
English

9. Tendulkar on match mindset

“At least with me, the match starts much, much earlier than the actual match.”

Image credits: Getty
English

10. Tendulkar on team spirit

“And that is the reason why this victory is great because different players have made contributions to the win.”

Image credits: Getty

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: 10 knocks that defined his greatness

Rohit Sharma: 10 iconic quotes of MI star batter

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Raphinha: Latest moves in transfer market

Football transfer rumours: Saka to Osimhen - Big updates