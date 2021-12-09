  • Facebook
    RRR Trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s mind blown body transformations stun fans

    Actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR have undertaken a challenge for a massive physical transformation for RRR, a period drama. The trailer was released at 11 AM on Friday, December 09, amidst much fanfare.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 11:11 AM IST
    SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year which is set in the 1920s. The film is inspired by the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Rajamouli, who is known for his period dramas, seeks out to draw a fictional tale outside the realm of the revolutionary duo’s contributions wherein they led the rebellions against the oppressors.

    This Rajamouli movie discovers a brief fictional timeline that shows the overlapping of the lives of the two revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film features a star-studded cast with Ram Charan and Jr NTR holding the vital responsibility of making the characters look alive. The two characters are signified by nature’s two important elements – water and fire. The former element is reflective in Jr NTR’s role while the latter characterises Ram Charan’s character.

    Recently, the period drama’s makers had released new posters of Jr NTR and Ram Charan with their characters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively. The two held a fierce, jaw-dropping look in the poster.

    Watch the trailer here:

    Talking about Ram Charan, the actor has massively ripped his physique despite which it is not coming as a surprise to his fans since the actor has been associated with fitness for the longest. However, what stands him out in his RRR fiery look is the whole effect of him in the skin of his character is unbelievable. This South star has previously also worked with Rajamouli. The renowned filmmaker directed Ram Charan ‘Magadheera’ which went on to become a blockbuster immediately after its release. Ram Charan has menaced his looks in the film as he roared in the poster with a bare chest. The actor has learnt everything from horse riding to archery, undergoing disciplined training in order to make his character Alluri bring back to life.

