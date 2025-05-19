RRR to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 7 Big films Shraddha Kapoor turned down
Shraddha Kapoor rejected several big films, including blockbusters like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' 'RRR,' and 'Thugs of Hindostan.' Learn about these films and the stories behind her rejections.
Published : May 19 2025, 04:32 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : Social Media
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
The makers of Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' first approached Shraddha Kapoor. However, she rejected it. Kiara Advani later starred in the lead role.
27
Image Credit : Social Media
Lucky: No Time for Love
Shraddha Kapoor was initially supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 'Lucky: No Time for Love.' However, she rejected it to complete her studies.
37
Image Credit : Social Media
Thugs of Hindostan
Shraddha Kapoor was initially offered the lead actress role in Aamir Khan's 'Thugs of Hindostan,' but she declined.
47
Image Credit : Social Media
Aurangzeb
Shraddha Kapoor was offered the film 'Aurangzeb,' but she declined due to 'Aashiqui 2.'
57
Image Credit : Social Media
Saina
The makers approached Shraddha Kapoor for Saina Nehwal's biopic, 'Saina,' but she declined, and the film went to Parineeti Chopra.
67
Image Credit : Social Media
RRR
Shraddha Kapoor was initially offered Alia Bhatt's role in SS Rajamouli's superhit film 'RRR,' but she declined. The movie earned ₹1100 crore.
77
Image Credit : Social Media
Ekta Kapoor's Untold Film
Shraddha rejected Ekta Kapoor's film due to fee disagreements, as per reports.
