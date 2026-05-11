4 4 Image Credit : instagram/@renuudesai

You have to be impressed by Renu's talent

Besides real estate, Renu Desai also ventured into the stock market. She revealed that she invests in stocks and has a good understanding of the market. On top of this, she runs a few other small businesses. These ventures provide her with a steady income, and she is financially independent. She once mentioned that if her family had managed to keep their ancestral properties, her financial status would have been on a whole different level. Today, Renu Desai earns crores not from films, but from her sharp investments in real estate and stocks.