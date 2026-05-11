Who Is Renu Desai? Meet Pawan Kalyan’s Ex-Wife and Her Multi-Crore Income Sources
Renu Desai has been living on her own since separating from Pawan Kalyan. But even without acting in films, she earns crores. You'll be shocked when you find out how she does it.
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Image Credit : idream
Renu Desai earns crores even without films
Renu Desai took a long break from acting after her marriage to Pawan Kalyan. She recently appeared in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' but the role didn't make a big splash. Now, she is making a full comeback and has reportedly signed two new films. She has always said she is open to roles with strong characters. But how does she manage her finances and earn crores without a steady film career? The answer is surprising.
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Image Credit : youtube/@v6
Renu Desai after separating from Pawan Kalyan
Many people remember Renu Desai from her debut film 'Badri', where she starred opposite Pawan Kalyan. The two fell in love during the making of the film. Renu once shared in an interview that director Puri Jagannadh introduced her to Pawan at Ramanaidu Studio, and she was instantly impressed. They later married and had two children, Akira Nandan and Aadya. The couple separated in 2012. While there were rumours that she received over 40 crores as alimony, Renu has repeatedly denied this, stating she never took a single rupee.
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Image Credit : youtube/@v6
This is how Renu Desai earns crores
So, if she didn't take alimony and wasn't acting, how did Renu manage? She herself revealed that she comes from a very wealthy family. Her ancestors owned seven to eight palace-like buildings, though they were lost over time. Her family has been in the real estate business for generations, and Renu developed a sharp business sense from a young age. She calls herself a talented businesswoman and confirms that real estate is still her main source of income today.
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Image Credit : instagram/@renuudesai
You have to be impressed by Renu's talent
Besides real estate, Renu Desai also ventured into the stock market. She revealed that she invests in stocks and has a good understanding of the market. On top of this, she runs a few other small businesses. These ventures provide her with a steady income, and she is financially independent. She once mentioned that if her family had managed to keep their ancestral properties, her financial status would have been on a whole different level. Today, Renu Desai earns crores not from films, but from her sharp investments in real estate and stocks.
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