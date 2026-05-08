Peddi Movie: Ram Charan's Film Smashes Uncle Pawan Kalyan's OG Record!
Advance bookings for Ram Charan's 'Peddi' have kicked off in North America, and the film is already smashing records even before its premiere shows.
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Image Credit : facebook.com/AlwaysRamCharan
Ram Charan's Peddi Movie
Mega Power Star Ram Charan's latest film, 'Peddi', is gearing up for a massive worldwide release on June 4. Director Buchi Babu Sana has helmed the project, which Vriddhi Cinemas produced with a huge budget of ₹350 crore. The movie has been generating solid buzz right from its announcement.
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Image Credit : facebook.com/AlwaysRamCharan
Huge expectations for Peddi movie
The film's teasers and songs have received a fantastic response from the audience, steadily building up the hype. The craze is so intense that tickets are selling like hotcakes in North America, with records tumbling as soon as advance bookings opened.
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Image Credit : X
OG record broken
Fans are already saying that 'Peddi's' rampage has begun. The film grossed a whopping 1 lakh dollars in North America within just 24 hours of advance bookings opening. With this, Ram Charan has broken the record set by his uncle Pawan Kalyan's film 'OG', which had earned 82,000 dollars in its first 24 hours.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Fans are waiting
Looking at the 'Peddi' mania, it looks like many more records are set to be broken. After the massive success of 'RRR', Ram Charan's next film 'Game Changer' was a big disappointment. This is why Mega fans are now eagerly waiting for 'Peddi' to hit the screens.
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Peddi runtime is...
So, 'Peddi' has started its record-breaking journey by surpassing 'OG'. The nephew has officially broken his uncle's movie record. 'Peddi' is a sports action drama set in a rural backdrop. Director Buchi Babu has already locked the final edit, and reports suggest the final runtime is over three hours long.
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