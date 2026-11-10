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Renu Desai's Latest Post Goes Viral Amid Pawan Kalyan And Anna Lezhneva Separation Buzz
Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva's reported divorce has sparked online interest, and now Renu Desai's latest social media post is drawing attention. Here's what she shared.
Divorce rumours break the internet
The divorce of Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva has become a hot topic on social media. This couple is known in the film industry and political circle. Pawan was previously divorced from Nandini, and Renu Desai. Now he has parted ways from Anna. Renu Desai has made some sensational statements on social media.
Renu Desai drops a shocker
Renu Desai posted an interesting statement on social media after the news of Pawan Kalyan's divorce broke. She said, "Don't abuse anyone who is already in a dilemma. Its inhumane to kick someone who has fallen. Everyone, no matter what their position is, they are humans. They are someone's child, sibling or parent.
Living in glass houses
Don't throw stones at someone else's house. Remember that you're living in a fragile glass house. We are all humans. Having compassion and sympathy is a basic human trait. I'm posting this so we can be better as a society.
No Paytm money for me
Don't make silly assumptions. I'm posting this with common sense. I haven't got any Paytm money for this," Renu Desai shockingly said. Renu and Pawan Kalyan parted ways in 2012. He later married Anna Lezhneva. Pawan has a son and daughter from Renu and a son and daughter from Anna.
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