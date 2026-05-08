3 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

How is Razor Movie?

Ravi Babu usually picks a small idea and builds a whole story around it. He is an expert at thrillers, but they haven't been working lately. This time, he has completely changed tracks with an action-crime thriller. Think of films like 'Marco' or 'Kill'—the movie is packed with extreme violence and stylish action, something new for Telugu cinema. But apart from the action, everything else feels routine and reminds you of his older films. The action sequences are truly next-level and will make you want to whistle. The first half is somewhat okay, with the Home Minister's plotting on one side and the search for the footage on the other. But the second half slows down and becomes very predictable. The hunt for the video drags on and really tests your patience. Ravi Babu's flashback episode is somewhat moving, but the climax is exactly what you'd expect. In short, Ravi Babu has reinvented himself with some cool hero moments, but the rest of the film follows a tired, old formula. The background music, however, is quite impressive.