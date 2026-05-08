Razor Review: Ravi Babu Leads Solo—Does Film Slice Through Expectations?
Ravi Babu has worn all the hats for his new film 'Razor'—he's the hero, director, and producer. He's trying to show us a completely new side of himself. So, how did the movie actually turn out? Let's dive into the review.
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Ravi Babu's Razor Movie Review
Ravi Babu is a man of many talents—actor, director, producer, and editor. But a solid box office hit has been eluding him for a while. He is known for his unique story ideas, but they haven't always clicked with the audience. Now, he's back with 'Razor', an action survival thriller where he is the hero, director, and producer. Tanish also plays a key role. The film hit theatres on Friday, May 8. So, did Ravi Babu finally score a hit? Let's find out.
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What is Razor's Story?
The Home Minister plots to kill the CM to take the chair himself. But a CCTV camera records the whole thing. Vishnu (Tanish), who runs a CCTV business, sees the footage and decides to go to the police. His friend warns him against it, saying it will lead to trouble. Soon, the Home Minister finds out. He gets the friend killed, and then murders Vishnu and his wife (Inaya Sultana). Vishnu's daughter, Teju, witnesses the murders. The Home Minister then orders his men to kill the child and retrieve the footage. But Vishnu had already hidden copies of the footage in different places using a code system. Before dying, he tells his daughter the word 'Golkonda'. Rudra (Ravi Babu), a dog groomer, arrives to give Teju's pet a bath. By the time he returns, he finds Vishnu and his wife dead and Teju crying. Rudra protects the girl and becomes her guardian. Now, the Home Minister's men are hunting Rudra. While on the run, Rudra tries to decode the video locations. The rest of the story follows his quest: Where did Vishnu hide the video? How does Rudra save Teju? Who is Rudra really? And does the Home Minister succeed in his plan?
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How is Razor Movie?
Ravi Babu usually picks a small idea and builds a whole story around it. He is an expert at thrillers, but they haven't been working lately. This time, he has completely changed tracks with an action-crime thriller. Think of films like 'Marco' or 'Kill'—the movie is packed with extreme violence and stylish action, something new for Telugu cinema. But apart from the action, everything else feels routine and reminds you of his older films. The action sequences are truly next-level and will make you want to whistle. The first half is somewhat okay, with the Home Minister's plotting on one side and the search for the footage on the other. But the second half slows down and becomes very predictable. The hunt for the video drags on and really tests your patience. Ravi Babu's flashback episode is somewhat moving, but the climax is exactly what you'd expect. In short, Ravi Babu has reinvented himself with some cool hero moments, but the rest of the film follows a tired, old formula. The background music, however, is quite impressive.
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How are the performances in Razor?
As Rudra Pratap, Ravi Babu is fantastic in a role with two different shades. He absolutely nails the action scenes and delivers a settled performance. However, since audiences are so used to seeing him as a villain, it's a bit hard to fully accept him as the hero here. The child artist playing Teju is brilliant, as the entire story revolves around her. Tanish, as Teju's father, makes a strong impact in his short screen time. The rest of the cast, including the actor playing the Home Minister, do a decent job with their roles.
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How are the technical aspects of Razor?
Visually, the film looks good with high production quality. However, the editing could have been much tighter. As a director, Ravi Babu tried something new with the action sequences, but for the rest, he stuck to his old format. The pacing is a major issue; the film needed to be much faster. On the technical front, the background music is the main highlight. **Final Word**Apart from the bloodbath in the action scenes, 'Razor' is a routine and boring crime action thriller.**Rating: 2**
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