Rashmika Mandanna calls THIS co-star a 'no nonsense' person; Is it Salman Khan or Allu Arjun? Check HERE

Rashmika Mandanna is preparing for her first film release of 2025, Chhaava, a historical period drama where she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal. Over the years, she has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Allu Arjun. Her transition from South Indian cinema to mainstream Bollywood has been remarkable, showcasing her versatility through diverse projects

In a recent interview, Rashmika shared insights into her career choices in Bollywood. She expressed her preference for being part of compelling stories rather than focusing on self-centered narratives. While she enjoys taking on roles where she plays a strong character, she emphasized that self-obsession is not something she seeks in her films. She believes she can command attention when on screen but is equally comfortable being part of a larger story

The actress also spoke highly of her co-stars, Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor, describing them as genuinely good people. She mentioned that working with Allu Arjun felt comfortable due to their matching energies. Regarding Ranbir Kapoor, she noted their shared focus on characters, avoiding unnecessary distractions. She was particularly impressed with Vicky Kaushal’s talent, often finding herself amazed by his performance on set

Apart from Chhaava, which is set to release on February 14, Rashmika has a packed schedule for 2025. She will be seen in Sikandar alongside Salman Khan, Kubera with Dhanush, and Thama alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, further solidifying her position in Bollywood with a diverse range of roles

