Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS box office records, overtakes Deepika Padukone's success - Check Details

Bollywood star heroine Deepika Padukone's records have been broken by national crush Rashmika Mandanna with her consecutive successes. Let's find out what she did.

article_image1
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 9:07 AM IST

Deepika Padukone entered the industry without any film background. She has played different roles. She is still a top heroine after marriage.

article_image2

Rashmika Mandanna's rise to the top in Bollywood is due to her choice of impactful characters, while Deepika Padukone’s films continue to break box office records.

 


article_image3

Competition in the Bollywood film industry

Deepika Padukone has shattered numerous records that many heroines couldn't achieve, but now faces tough competition in Bollywood, with new talents like Rashmika Mandanna challenging her position.

 

article_image4

Rashmika defeats Bollywood queen

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is giving tough competition to Deepika Padukone, surpassing her with three successful films. "Koi Moi" declared Rashmika as the top Indian actress.

article_image5

Deepika Padukone's film collection records

This feat previously belonged to Deepika. After Corona, Deepika's 5 films grossed 100 crores. But only two films have grossed 500 crores: Pathan and Jawan.

article_image6

Rashmika defeats Deepika with 3 films

It is said that Rashmika Mandanna has given three 500 crore films to Bollywood: Animal and Pushpa 2. Another one is 'Chava'. This film grossed 447.26 crores.

