Ranveer Singh’s Kantara Controversy: Karnataka High Court Accepts Apology; Read On
Ranveer Singh’s Kantara mimicry controversy has taken a legal turn, with the Karnataka High Court now accepting his unconditional apology, signaling a possible closure to the matter. Read On
Court Accepts Apology, Signals Closure
In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court has accepted Ranveer Singh’s unconditional apology in the Kantara controversy case. The matter was heard by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, where the actor’s legal team confirmed that a revised affidavit had been submitted without any conditions.
The court also took note of the actor’s willingness to make amends and orally indicated that the case may soon be disposed of, subject to verification of the updated affidavit.
Kantara Mimicry Sparks Backlash
The controversy began during the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India, where Ranveer Singh recreated a dramatic moment from Kantara.
While attempting to appreciate Rishab Shetty’s performance, Ranveer’s exaggerated gestures and remarks — including calling the character a “female ghost” — did not sit well with many viewers.
The clip quickly went viral, drawing criticism for allegedly misrepresenting a culturally rooted performance, even as Shetty himself appeared amused during the interaction.
Apology, Temple Visit, and Current Work
Following the backlash, Ranveer Singh issued a public apology on Instagram, stating that his intention was to praise Rishab Shetty’s craft. He also expressed regret if his act had hurt sentiments and reaffirmed his respect for cultural traditions.
As part of his undertaking, the actor has agreed to visit the Chamundeshwari Temple, a gesture seen as an effort to show cultural sensitivity.
Meanwhile, Ranveer continues to dominate headlines for his recent film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, where he plays a complex character navigating crime, identity, and psychological conflict.
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