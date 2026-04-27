In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court has accepted Ranveer Singh’s unconditional apology in the Kantara controversy case. The matter was heard by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, where the actor’s legal team confirmed that a revised affidavit had been submitted without any conditions.

The court also took note of the actor’s willingness to make amends and orally indicated that the case may soon be disposed of, subject to verification of the updated affidavit.