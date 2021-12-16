  • Facebook
    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 83 gets standing ovation at the Red Sea International Festival!

    First Published Dec 16, 2021, 7:01 PM IST
    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's glamourous avatar at the promotion of 83 in Dubai was loved by fans. Along with 83 team, the couple graced the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 83 gets standing ovation at the Red Sea International Festival! RCB

    The much-anticipated Bollywood film 83, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, had its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, last night on Wednesday, December 15. The film received a standing ovation from the audience.
     

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 83 gets standing ovation at the Red Sea International Festival! RCB

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone graced the red carpet along with director Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev and Romi. The former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath was also present at the event.
     

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 83 gets standing ovation at the Red Sea International Festival! RCB

    Ranveer and Deepika will be seen enacting Kapil Dev and his wife Romi in 83. Ranveer wore a chequered yellow and black suit, paired with a silk scarf, a hat, and dark sunglasses for the event. Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Film '83' in legal trouble: UAE finance firm files cheating complaint against producers

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 83 gets standing ovation at the Red Sea International Festival! RCB

    On the other hand, Deepika was flaunting a beautiful coral gown with frill Michael Cinco off-the-shoulder with statement ruffles. Deepika finished the look with delicate Chopard earrings. She did fantastic makeup and her hair was on point. 

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 83 gets standing ovation at the Red Sea International Festival! RCB

    Kapil Dev, who also attended the event, looked dapper in a black suit while his wife Romi donned a golden silk saree. The film 83 is will be released on December, 24. Also Read: 83 movie: How Madan Lal avenged Viv Richards during World Cup victory? Kapil Dev reveals (WATCH)

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 83 gets standing ovation at the Red Sea International Festival! RCB

    The film also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.
     

