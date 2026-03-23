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Present (Dhurandhar)

Fast forward 18 years to Ranveer Singh's action thriller, 'Dhurandhar'. Here too, Arjun Rampal plays the powerful villain. In the climax, Ranveer's character finishes off Arjun's character by setting him on fire—just like what happened to Deepika's character in 'Om Shanti Om'. Fans are now editing these two scenes together, saying Ranveer finally got justice for Shanti Priya. This filmy coincidence has become a hot topic!