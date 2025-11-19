Ramayan To King: Top 5 Most-Awaited Bollywood Movies of 2026; Check Here
The new year is set to bring some blockbuster movies to theaters. Films from various genres will be released. On this note, we're talking about the most awaited pan-India Bollywood films of 2026. These include movies from Sunny Deol to Salman Khan
Ramayan
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's film Ramayan is a pan-India movie. This film by director Nitesh Tiwari will be released on Diwali 2026.
Battle of Galwan
Salman Khan's film Battle of Galwan will be released in 2026. Chitrangada is in the lead role in this pan-India movie by director Apoorva Lakhia. The film might release in June 2026.
King
Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of Shah Rukh Khan's film King. According to media reports, this could also be a pan-India movie. This film by director Siddharth Anand will be released in 2026.
Border 2
Director Anurag Singh's film Border 2 is made for audiences across India. It stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will release on January 23, 2026. It is a sequel to the film Border.
Love And War
Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love and War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. It will release on March 20, 2026. It's also being called a pan-India film, but the makers haven't confirmed it yet.