Image Credit : Asianet News

On the 18th anniversary of Chirutha, the team behind Charan’s next big film Peddhi dropped a gritty new poster. Directed by Buchibabu Sana, the rural action drama is set to release on March 27, 2026. With a stylish new look and intense storyline, fans hope Peddhi will mark the beginning of Charan’s next big chapter.