Ram Charan's RRR beats Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick and Robert Pattinson's The Batman and more

RRR came in second place behind 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' in the Best Picture category at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022.

SS Rajamouli directed and Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer magnum opus RRR, which was nominated as the first Indian film at Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022, bagged the second position. The pan-Indian film bagged the second-best film as the first position went to Everything Everywhere All At Once.



The Hollywood Critics Association announced on Twitter on Friday, July 01, that the Indian movie RRR came second in the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, beating out hits like Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman, Elvis, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. While many online users are ecstatic that RRR placed second, several supporters have voiced their discontent. Many supporters felt that RRR ought to have received the honour.



RRR overtook The Biggest Loser as the second-highest-grossing film in India. The Batman and The Lost City, two Hollywood productions, were surpassed by RRR as the top movie in the globe during the weekend. Since it began streaming on OTT platforms Zee 5 and Netflix, the movie has received accolades and admiration from international celebrities and viewers.



The high-profile blockbuster movie debuted in theatres on March 25 and just recently, on July 2, reached 100 days since then. To express gratitude to the audience and mark the event, the creators unveiled a beautiful poster. The poster was released on the movie's official social media accounts along with the message "RRRIDING HIGHHHH..... 100 Days of #RRRMovie!!"



RRR finished its lifetime run with an amazing ₹1115 crore gross worldwide in worldwide box office revenue, placing it fourth all-time among the highest-grossing Indian films, after Dangal, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and KGF 2, which overtook it to take third place.

