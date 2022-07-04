Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan's RRR beats Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick and Robert Pattinson's The Batman and more

    First Published Jul 4, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

    RRR came in second place behind 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' in the Best Picture category at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022.

    SS Rajamouli directed and Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer magnum opus RRR, which was nominated as the first Indian film at Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022, bagged the second position. The pan-Indian film bagged the second-best film as the first position went to Everything Everywhere All At Once. 
     

    The Hollywood Critics Association announced on Twitter on Friday, July 01, that the Indian movie RRR came second in the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, beating out hits like Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman, Elvis, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. While many online users are ecstatic that RRR placed second, several supporters have voiced their discontent. Many supporters felt that RRR ought to have received the honour.
     

    RRR overtook The Biggest Loser as the second-highest-grossing film in India. The Batman and The Lost City, two Hollywood productions, were surpassed by RRR as the top movie in the globe during the weekend. Since it began streaming on OTT platforms Zee 5 and Netflix, the movie has received accolades and admiration from international celebrities and viewers.
     

    The high-profile blockbuster movie debuted in theatres on March 25 and just recently, on July 2, reached 100 days since then. To express gratitude to the audience and mark the event, the creators unveiled a beautiful poster. The poster was released on the movie's official social media accounts along with the message "RRRIDING HIGHHHH..... 100 Days of #RRRMovie!!"
     

    RRR finished its lifetime run with an amazing ₹1115 crore gross worldwide in worldwide box office revenue, placing it fourth all-time among the highest-grossing Indian films, after Dangal, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and KGF 2, which overtook it to take third place.
     

    About the film RRR: 
    RRR is a fictitious account of the lives of revolutionary independence warriors Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. It also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Big Announcement RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals plans for making Mahabharata

    Big Announcement: RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals plans for making Mahabharata

    WATCH Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were at NRI convention in US; reveal some insides secrets RBA

    WATCH: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were at NRI convention in US; reveal some inside secrets

    Kaali poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends RBA

    'Kaali' poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends

    Watch Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference RBA

    Watch: Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference

    Avatar The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film RBA

    Avatar: The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film

    Recent Stories

    Did not think it was going to take this long - Roger Federer hopeful on Wimbledon return-ayh

    'Didn't think it was going to take this long' - Federer hopeful on Wimbledon return

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here - adt

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here

    Big Announcement RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals plans for making Mahabharata

    Big Announcement: RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals plans for making Mahabharata

    Himachal Pradesh bus accident school students among dead

    Himachal Pradesh bus accident: 16 people, including school students, dead

    Money laundering case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey - adt

    Money laundering case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon