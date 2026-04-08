6 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

Who is Ram Charan's next film with after Peddi?

The film is slated for a worldwide release on April 30. It will likely start streaming on OTT four weeks after its theatrical run. After 'Peddi', Ram Charan will team up with director Sukumar for a big-budget film, reuniting the hit 'Rangasthalam' combo after a long time.