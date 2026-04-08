- Home
- Entertainment
- Peddi OTT Deal: Ram Charan's Film Bags A Whopping ₹130 Crore Netflix Deal Before Release?
Peddi OTT Deal: Ram Charan's Film Bags A Whopping ₹130 Crore Netflix Deal Before Release?
Mega Power Star Ram Charan's new film 'Peddi' is already making waves before it even hits theatres. The pre-release business is creating a huge buzz, with offers reportedly running into crores. We are breaking down the real story.
16
Image Credit : Instagram/peddimovie
Ram Charan sets a record before release
Director Buchi Babu Sana, a student of Sukumar and famous for 'Uppena', is directing this film. There's huge hype around this Ram Charan-starrer, and it's already setting pre-release records. The massive business deals are the talk of Tollywood right now.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Instagram/peddimovie
Peddi movie's huge OTT deal
Reports suggest that streaming giant Netflix has made a huge offer for the film's digital rights. Trade sources claim a deal worth nearly ₹130 crore has been locked for five languages. Getting this kind of money just from OTT rights is a big deal in the Telugu film industry.
36
Image Credit : Asianet News
Netflix gives another bumper offer to Peddi
There's another interesting part to this deal. Netflix has reportedly offered an extra ₹20 crore bonus, depending on how well the movie does in theatres. If 'Peddi' becomes a super hit, the total digital deal could touch a massive ₹150 crore.
46
Image Credit : instagram /buchi babu sana
Huge expectations among mega fans
Fans are waiting with bated breath for this movie. Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor plays the lead actress, and Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman is composing the music. This star-studded combination has shot expectations sky-high. The first glimpse has already got everyone hooked.
56
Image Credit : Asianet News
Ram Charan's Pahilwan look is creating a storm
In this rural period drama, Ram Charan plays two different roles – a 'Pahilwan' (wrestler) and a cricketer. His recently revealed wrestler look has gone viral, with fans loving his transformation. Everyone is praising his hard work and dedication for the role.
66
Image Credit : Asianet News
Who is Ram Charan's next film with after Peddi?
The film is slated for a worldwide release on April 30. It will likely start streaming on OTT four weeks after its theatrical run. After 'Peddi', Ram Charan will team up with director Sukumar for a big-budget film, reuniting the hit 'Rangasthalam' combo after a long time.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos