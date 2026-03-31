Peddi: Ram Charan Transformation: Veg Diet, Workout and Fitness Tips
The star's makeover is for the movie 'Peddi'. Director Buchi Babu Sana reveals Ram Charan trained for hours daily and followed a pure vegetarian diet due to his Ayyappa Deeksha vow to achieve this look.
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Image Credit : x
Ram Charan's Shocking Transformation for 'Peddi'
The actor stuns fans with his incredible physique for his role as a wrestler, 'Peddi Pehalwan', in the upcoming pan-Indian film.
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Image Credit : instagram /buchi babu sana
Eight Months of Intense Training and a Strict Vegetarian Diet
Director Buchi Babu Sana reveals Ram Charan trained for hours daily and followed a pure vegetarian diet due to his Ayyappa Deeksha vow to achieve this look.
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Image Credit : Instagram/peddimovie
Janhvi Kapoor Stars Opposite Ram Charan in the Big-Budget Film
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is cast as the female lead in this highly anticipated movie, adding to the film's star power.
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar Joins the Cast in a Key Role
The film marks the first collaboration between Ram Charan and Shiva Rajkumar, who plays a crucial character in the action-packed entertainer.
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Image Credit : instagram /Ram charan
A.R. Rahman's Music for 'Peddi' Already a Global Hit
The songs "Chikiri Chikiri" and "Rai Rai Ra Ra" composed by the musical maestro have become chartbusters, building immense hype for the film.
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