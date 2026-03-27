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Inside PHOTOS Of Ram Charan’s Rs 38 Crore Jubilee Hills Mansion, Lavish Lifestyle as He Turns 40
Ram Charan turned 40 on March 27, marking a major milestone in his life and career. The celebration was a star-studded affair attended by family and industry friends, highlighting his strong presence in Tollywood.
Inside photos of Ram Charan’s Rs 38 Crore Mansion
As Ram Charan celebrates his 40th birthday, the global star continues to dominate headlines—not just for his blockbuster films but also for his lavish lifestyle. From international recognition after RRR to exciting upcoming projects, Charan’s journey reflects both cinematic success and personal growth. His iconic home in Hyderabad stands as a symbol of that success.
A Grand 40th Milestone and Career High
Ram Charan turned 40 on March 27, marking a major milestone in his life and career. The celebration was a star-studded affair attended by family and industry friends, highlighting his strong presence in Tollywood.
Over the years, Charan has evolved into one of India’s highest-paid actors, gaining global fame with RRR, whose song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar.
Currently, he is gearing up for big projects like Peddi and RC16, further cementing his position as a pan-India superstar.
The ₹30–38 Crore Jubilee Hills Mansion
- Ram Charan’s primary residence is a sprawling bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, one of the city’s most elite neighbourhoods.
- Spread across an impressive 25,000 sq ft, the mansion is valued between ₹30–38 crore, making it one of the most luxurious celebrity homes in Hyderabad.
- Designed by renowned Tahiliani Homes, the house blends modern luxury with heritage-inspired design, giving it a palace-like feel.
- Surrounded by greenery, the residence offers privacy while showcasing grandeur—perfectly matching Charan’s larger-than-life persona.
Inside the Mansion: Luxury Meets Tradition
- The interiors of Ram Charan’s home are a fine mix of elegance and cultural richness.
- The living room features artistic décor, wooden detailing, and premium finishes.
- A dedicated puja room reflects the family’s spiritual beliefs.
- The house also includes a home theatre, gym, and swimming pool.
- A unique chess-themed room dedicated to his father adds a personal touch.
Inside the Mansion
The design incorporates Indian motifs, marble work, and handcrafted elements, creating a space that feels both luxurious and rooted in tradition.
Premium Amenities and Outdoor Spaces
Ram Charan’s home is not just about interiors—it offers world-class amenities:
- A private tennis court for fitness and leisure
- Landscaped gardens and open spaces
- A state-of-the-art gym
- A swimming pool for relaxation
Inside photos of Ram Charan’s Rs 38 Crore Mansion
These features make the house more than just a residence—it’s a lifestyle hub where the actor balances work, fitness, and family time.
A Home Shared With Legacy
The mansion is also home to megastar Chiranjeevi and the extended family, making it a symbol of legacy and togetherness.
The property reflects not just Ram Charan’s success but also the influence of one of Telugu cinema’s most powerful families. It serves as a space where tradition, stardom, and modern luxury coexist seamlessly.
More Than a House—A Statement of Success
Ram Charan’s Jubilee Hills mansion is not just a luxurious property—it’s a reflection of his journey. From a debutant actor to a global star, his rise has been nothing short of remarkable.
More Than a House
As he enters his 40s with major films lined up and continued global recognition, his lifestyle—including this stunning home—perfectly mirrors his stature in Indian cinema.
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