Ram Charan turned 40 on March 27, marking a major milestone in his life and career. The celebration was a star-studded affair attended by family and industry friends, highlighting his strong presence in Tollywood.

Over the years, Charan has evolved into one of India’s highest-paid actors, gaining global fame with RRR, whose song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar.

Currently, he is gearing up for big projects like Peddi and RC16, further cementing his position as a pan-India superstar.