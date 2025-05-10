PVR Cinemas has filed a ₹60 crore lawsuit against Maddock Films over an issue with Bhool Chuk Maaf's theatrical release, sparking a legal battle in the film industry.

The much-awaited Bollywood movie Bhool Chuk Maaf featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi was initially planned for a theater release on May 9, 2025. But one day prior to its release, Maddock Films dropped the news that the film would bypass theaters and directly stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 16. The production company quoted rising tensions between India and Pakistan as the cause of this sudden change.

PVR Cinemas Takes Legal Action

The sudden cancellation did not please PVR Cinemas, one of the largest multiplex chains in India. The firm has now filed a ₹60 crore lawsuit against Maddock Films alleging huge monetary losses due to the sudden move. Reports indicate that PVR had already signed contractual deals and marketing investments for the theatrical release of the film.

Allegations of Breach of Contract

Reports show that PVR Cinemas is charging Maddock Films with breach of contract, claiming that the cancellation was not just the result of political tensions but of adverse advance bookings. Industry sources state that Maddock Films can use the force majeure clause, which permits contractual obligations to be waived in situations of unforeseen circumstances such as war or natural disasters.

Maddock Films' Defense

Maddock Films has not made a formal announcement about the lawsuit as yet. The initial announcement, however, highlighted that the decision was made keeping in mind the national security interest and the Pahalgam terrorist attack aftermath. The production house insists that the action was undertaken to give precedence to the nation's spirit.

Industry Reactions

The litigation has raised a controversy in the film industry. Some distributors and exhibitors are concerned that the direct-to-OTT releases could create a precedent, impacting the theatrical model. Others believe that Maddock Films was entitled to make the call based on the market situation and consumer demand.

As the court battle rages on, the future of Bhool Chuk Maaf is yet to be determined. Whether Maddock Films can be held accountable for damages or can defend its choice remains to be heard. Till then, viewers can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video from May 16.