Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa in hospital; all not well amid divorce from Dhanush

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth was rushed to hospital again post Covid. Filmmaker's health worsens amid divorce from ex-husband Dhanush

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared pictures and informed her fans/followers that she has once again been admitted to a hospital after having fever and vertigo. Aishwaryaa on Monday, March 07 took to Instagram to inform her fans that she was rushed to the hospital again; this happened weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

She shared a series of pictures of herself from the hospital. She wrote, “Life before covid and post covid… back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you… it doesn’t feel that bad doctor @prithikachary! What a start to women’s day eve for me to meet with you! Honour ma’am."



Aishwaryaa's followers and fans quickly drop get well soon messages on her comment section. One wrote, “More power to you, ma’am." Another one said, “Much love and strength to you!"



In February, Aishwaryaa had tested positive for coronavirus. The filmmaker announced her Covid-19 diagnosis on her social media platform. Aishwaryaa said that she contracted Covid 19 despite taking all the precautions.

