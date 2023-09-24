Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's sangeet night photos OUT; DJ Navraj Hans shares some photos

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will marry in Udaipur today, September 24. The couple’s first picture from their sangeet ceremony is out.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are slated to tie the knot today, September 24. They picked Udaipur as the location for their wedding.

The pair held their 'haldi' ceremony on September 23, followed by a sangeet night. The first photographs of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra from their sangeet ceremony have been released.



The pair dazzles in colourful attire for their sangeet in the first image of the sangeet uploaded by DJ Navraj Hans. While Raghav dressed in black for the evening,

Parineeti looked stunning in a shimmering suit with a trench coat. She accessorised her style with striking jewellery and a simple outfit.



Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav's sangeet was all about Bollywood and the 1990s. According to reports, the evening began between 9 and 10 p.m. at The Leela in Udaipur, and everything was coordinated by Parineeti herself.



"Parineeti herself curated the music list and the entire evening." At the entryway, there were cassettes with attendees' names and a unique greeting written by Pari herself. The nighttime menu is equally exciting, with options like as chaat, popcorn, Maggie, and more," insiders informed IndiaToday.in.



Due to prior obligations, Priyanka Chopra will allegedly miss the wedding. Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and Sania Mirza, on the other hand, are anticipated to arrive in Udaipur this afternoon. The ceremony is scheduled at 4 p.m., followed by a lavish reception.