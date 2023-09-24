Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's sangeet night photos OUT; DJ Navraj Hans shares some photos

    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will marry in Udaipur today, September 24. The couple’s first picture from their sangeet ceremony is out.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are slated to tie the knot today, September 24. They picked Udaipur as the location for their wedding.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    The pair held their 'haldi' ceremony on September 23, followed by a sangeet night. The first photographs of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra from their sangeet ceremony have been released.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    The pair dazzles in colourful attire for their sangeet in the first image of the sangeet uploaded by DJ Navraj Hans. While Raghav dressed in black for the evening,

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Parineeti looked stunning in a shimmering suit with a trench coat. She accessorised her style with striking jewellery and a simple outfit.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav's sangeet was all about Bollywood and the 1990s. According to reports, the evening began between 9 and 10 p.m. at The Leela in Udaipur, and everything was coordinated by Parineeti herself.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    "Parineeti herself curated the music list and the entire evening." At the entryway, there were cassettes with attendees' names and a unique greeting written by Pari herself. The nighttime menu is equally exciting, with options like as chaat, popcorn, Maggie, and more," insiders informed IndiaToday.in.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Due to prior obligations, Priyanka Chopra will allegedly miss the wedding. Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and Sania Mirza, on the other hand, are anticipated to arrive in Udaipur this afternoon. The ceremony is scheduled at 4 p.m., followed by a lavish reception.

