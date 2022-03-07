Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhe Shyam star Prabhas to quit Instagram? Here's what he said

    First Published Mar 7, 2022, 5:56 PM IST

    Prabhas said that he would soon quit using social media for anything other than film updates. The star joined social media in 2019 and rarely posts personal updates there. 

    Prabhas, who has joined social media in 2019 and seldom posts personal updates, unlike his other co-stars, might quit Instagram soon. Many fans of Prabhas have one complaint the Baahubali star is frequently absent from the social media circle.
     

    Prabhas only shares his forthcoming films and shoots on his social media pages. Besides that, he sends birthday greetings to co-stars. Fans are now waiting for Prabhas to start and be active on social media like others.
     

    In an interview, Prabhas has said that he would no longer use social media for anything other than film updates. The actor said that he does not use social media and that the Baahubali crew created his Facebook account. Just like, the creators of Radhe Shyam created his Instagram account.

    Prabhas also talked about his criticism for his Hindi language in a media encounter. When asked about his fluency in Hindi, Prabhas said, “I worked hard on my language. I can read and write in Hindi. I ask for Hindi dialogues. I don’t like reading them in English, as the pronunciation gets affected."
     

    Currently, Prabhas is busy promoting his next film Radhe Shyam, with his co-stars Pooja Hegde. Prabhas portrays the role of Vikramaditya, a palmist who foresee the future and glimpse into the past. On the other hand, Pooja plays the role of Prerna, the leading lady.
     

    Besides Prabhas and Pooja, the film also has Krishnam Raju and Bhagyashree play pivotal parts, which will be released on March 11.

