Shah Rukh Khan praised the first look of Atlee's new film 'Raaka', starring Allu Arjun. He called the poster 'intriguing and amazing' in a birthday wish to Arjun, adding that the experience will be 'mass masss massss'. The film also stars Deepika Padukone.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed excitement over filmmaker Atlee's upcoming project 'Raaka', praising the first look of Allu Arjun as "intriguing and amazing." The makers unveiled the title and first look poster of 'Raaka' on April 8, coinciding with Allu Arjun's birthday.

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SRK's 'Mass' Praise for Raaka

Shah Rukh took to X to extend his wishes to the team and share his enthusiasm for the film. Posting the poster, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday @alluarjun... the poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are. Can't wait to see what you guys have put together. This experience will be... in Atlee's words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!!" Happy Birthday @alluarjun … the poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are. Can’t wait to see what you guys have put together. This experience will be… in Atlee’s words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!! @Atlee_dir pic.twitter.com/QHh3ZkpKQh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 8, 2026

Shah Rukh had previously collaborated with Atlee on the blockbuster 'Jawan', which emerged as a massive box office success and earned him his first National Award for Best Actor.

Allu Arjun's Intense First Look

The first look poster of 'Raaka' has already generated considerable buzz online. It features Allu Arjun in a striking and unconventional avatar, partially covering his face with a clawed hand while staring intensely into the camera. His look is marked by kohl-lined eyes, a receding hairline, and a thick, greying moustache and beard.

A Personal Project for Director Atlee

Director Atlee also shared an emotional note about the film, describing it as a deeply personal project. "Raaka isn't just a film... it's a part of me I've carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade," he wrote on X. He added that the journey of bringing the story to life had tested and shaped him, calling the film "just the beginning."

About the Film and Cast

Produced by Sun Pictures, 'Raaka' also stars Deepika Padukone in a lead role. The film marks the first collaboration of Allu Arjun with director 'Atlee'.

Allu Arjun's last release, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' directed by Sukumar, did very well at the box office after its release in 2024. The film was a sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise' and featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD,' which also performed well in theatres. (ANI)