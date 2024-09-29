Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun celebrates wife Sneha Reddy's birthday; see PICS

    Telugu star Allu Arjun's heartfelt birthday wish for wife Sneha Reddy, with heartwarming caption "To Many More Beautiful Moments"

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 2:28 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Allu Arjun, a National Award winner, has always conquered hearts with his onscreen demeanour. As committed as he is to his career, the actor is also a perfect family guy, devoting equal time and significance to his family.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Allu Arjun always celebrates every event with his loved ones, and he wished his wife Sneha Reddy a happy birthday.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As Sneha Reddy celebrates her birthday today, she posted a lovely photo with a loving remark on social media. He wrote: "Happy Birthday @allusnehareddy To many more wonderful milestones like these🖤"

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This demonstrates the lifelong tie Allu Arjun has with his bride. They look really gorgeous in the photo, radiating pure couple goals. Since their love is obviously evident in the photo, it's easy to say they are providing a good example for couples.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aside from that, Allu Arjun's song Pushpa Pushpa has sparked fans' interest in the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Everyone is anxiously awaiting its debut on December 6, 2024. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIFA 2024: Kriti Sanon grooves to Kriti Sanon's 'Ek Do Teen' at Abu Dhabi [WATCH] ATG

    IIFA 2024: Kriti Sanon grooves to Kriti Sanon's 'Ek Do Teen' at Abu Dhabi [WATCH]

    Kalki Koechlin to marry her long-time Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg RBA

    Kalki Koechlin to marry her long-time Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg

    Namrata Sirodkar gave THIS condition before marrying Mahesh Babu; Check here ATG

    Namrata Sirodkar gave THIS condition before marrying Mahesh Babu; Check here

    Want to learn Stock Market insights? Watch these 10 movies NOW RBA

    Want to learn Stock Market insights? Watch these 10 movies NOW

    Kareena Kapoor drops BTS from 'What Women Want' season 5, Katrina Kaif reacts [WATCH] RTM

    Kareena Kapoor drops BTS from 'What Women Want' season 5, Katrina Kaif reacts [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Pune Metro section, unveils projects worth Rs 11,200 crore AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro section, unveils projects worth Rs 11,200 crore

    Pondicherry to Ooty: 7 places in South India to visit THIS October ATG

    Pondicherry to Ooty: 7 places in South India to visit THIS October

    SHOCKING! Woman finds cockroach in Air India flight meal, her 2-year-old son falls sick; see viral video shk

    SHOCKING! Woman finds cockroach in Air India flight meal, her 2-year-old son falls sick; WATCH viral video

    HR team fired after manager uses own CV to prove their system is auto-rejecting candidates; Internet reacts shk

    HR team fired after manager uses own CV to prove their system is auto-rejecting candidates; Internet reacts

    Women's healthy: How men can empower and support women's well-being RTM EAI

    Women’s health: How men can empower and support women’s well-being

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon