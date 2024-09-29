Pushpa star Allu Arjun celebrates wife Sneha Reddy's birthday; see PICS

Telugu star Allu Arjun's heartfelt birthday wish for wife Sneha Reddy, with heartwarming caption "To Many More Beautiful Moments"

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Allu Arjun, a National Award winner, has always conquered hearts with his onscreen demeanour. As committed as he is to his career, the actor is also a perfect family guy, devoting equal time and significance to his family.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Allu Arjun always celebrates every event with his loved ones, and he wished his wife Sneha Reddy a happy birthday.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

As Sneha Reddy celebrates her birthday today, she posted a lovely photo with a loving remark on social media. He wrote: "Happy Birthday @allusnehareddy To many more wonderful milestones like these🖤"

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

This demonstrates the lifelong tie Allu Arjun has with his bride. They look really gorgeous in the photo, radiating pure couple goals. Since their love is obviously evident in the photo, it's easy to say they are providing a good example for couples.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aside from that, Allu Arjun's song Pushpa Pushpa has sparked fans' interest in the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Everyone is anxiously awaiting its debut on December 6, 2024.

Latest Videos