Pushpa's side-effect: Hyderabad teacher accuses Allu Arjun's HIT film for making students 'spoiled brats'

Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj's unstoppable spirit has connected with the public, but it may be having unintended repercussions. A government school teacher in Yousufguda, Hyderabad, claims Pushpa 2 has made half her students 'spoiled brats'

When Pushpa: The Rise premiered in December 2021, no one could have guessed the cultural upheaval it would cause. The film, directed by Sukumar and starring National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, went on to become a phenomenon rather than merely a hit. With Pushpa 2: The Rule, the frenzy peaked.

Allu Arjun's portrayal of Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler, resonated with the audience. His distinct body language, 'jhukega nahi', gesture and shoulder-lift walk both became immediate trends. Fans, celebrities, and even politicians adopted his style. While Allu Arjun's indestructible spirit has captivated the public, it appears that it is also causing some unanticipated repercussions.

Teacher accuses Pushpa of'spoiling' kids A government school teacher in Yousufguda, Hyderabad, has allegedly stated that Pushpa 2 has converted half of her kids into 'spoiled brats'. During a recent meeting with the Education Commission, several school instructors and headmasters from various government schools expressed worry about the growing effect of movies and media on children.

According to Gulte, the Yousufguda headmistress expressed her anger, claiming that kids, particularly those from government schools, are increasingly difficult to manage.

According to the teacher, pupils are not only skipping school, but also exhibiting terrible conduct and language as a result of their environment. She mentioned their "odd hairstyles" that reminded her of characters from Pushpa 2, as well as their parents' lack of care.

"They don’t behave well and pick up bad language from their streets and homes. Especially, their hairstyle is very odd, and when we try to tell them to change it, they pay no ear to us. Even the parents also not concerned about it," she reportedly said.

Is Pushpa really to blame? Netizens react Soon after the school teacher's story broke on social media, netizens had a variety of reactions. Reacting to the news, an X user wrote, "To the principal, If you truly believe students are getting “spoiled” by watching films like Pushpa and getting influenced by them, then I’m actually glad they’re taking inspiration from cinema. So, I sincerely request you to screen films like 12th Fail, Super 30, Udaan, Anjali, 35 CKK, and Swades for them every single day. Let’s see how many of them magically turn into those characters." "This is the problem with cringe and illiteracy!! Never let any illiterate watch cringe cinemas." wrote another user. "I never liked this movie nor encouraged. Even as entertainment, this is not worth it. Glorifying a robber like seriously? I have a psychological take why such movies go crazy but again it will be controversial 😄🤦 I will rest my case here," read another comment on X. "What’s this nonsense? Isn’t that teachers job to tell students what’s good and what’s not? Why blame movie," asked another user.

Here's how others reacted Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which premiered on December 5, 2024, grossed over Rs 1,642 crore. It shattered multiple records and became the tahird highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, among others.

