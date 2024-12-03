Pushpa 3 CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun's film sound designer leaks poster, deletes later

Pushpa 3: Vijay Deverakonda's old social media post affirming that Pushpa 3 will be released has also resurged. 

First Published Dec 3, 2024, 5:30 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

While Allu Arjun is now preparing for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, it has been reported that the film will also have a third installment. Resul Pookutty, an Oscar-winning sound designer, recently tweeted a snapshot on his X (previously known as Twitter) account, confirming that the sound mixing for Pushpa 2 is complete. What drew everyone's attention was the poster in the backdrop, which said 'Pushpa 3: The Rampage'.

However, the sound designer quickly discovered his error and deleted his post. Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda had also revealed previously that Sukumar’s directorial will have 3 parts – Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa: The Rule and Pushpa: The Rampage.

“Happy Birthday @aryasukku sir – I wish you the best of health & happiness! Cannot wait to start the film with you 🙂 love and hugs. 2021 – The Rise. 2022 – The Rule. 2023 – The Rampage (sic)," Deverakonda posted in 2022. The Liger actor's message has also resurfaced on social media, prompting speculation that Vijay would appear in Pushpa 3.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is preparing for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will see his return as Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as Srivalli. Fahadh Fasil will resume his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

actor allu arjun movie pushpa 2 new poster out now, trailer, fahadh faasil

While Pushpa 2 is highly anticipated, the film is also expected to dominate the box office once it enters theatres. According to Sacnilk, advance bookings for Pushpa 2 in all languages have already crossed Rs 10.61 crore. The Allu Arjun-starring film has sold over 3.5 lakh tickets in India (all languages combined). 

These figures are exclusive of block seats. If block seats are included, the all-India figure rises to Rs 16.28 crore. Surprisingly, the advance collection on Day 1 from Hindi 2D ticket purchasing is more than Telugu 2D tickets. The advance collection for Hindi 2D tickets is Rs 4.6 crore, while Telugu 2D tickets are worth Rs 3.78 crore.

Pushpa 2: The Rule hits cinemas on December 5, 2024. 

