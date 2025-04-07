Lifestyle

Sneha Reddy's 8 saree styles

Saree looks of Allu Arjun's wife

Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, is a style icon and her saree looks are amazing. Like she has carried a mustard yellow color georgette saree with a velvet sleeveless blouse.

Printed electric blue saree

You can also get a saree made of yellow colored printed fabric on an electric blue color base, which has a cut work design border. Sneha has worn a strappy bralette blouse with it.

Pastel color floral print saree

For a royal and elegant look, take a pastel gray color saree, which has pink and orange color floral print designs on it. Wear a sleeveless deep V neck blouse with it.

3D pallu design saree

If you are going to a party with your husband, then you can choose this type of silver color sequence saree, in which the pallu has a 3D style of leaf design.

Cast a black magic spell in a black saree

If you want your husband to be crazy about you, then you should carry a black color transparent saree like Sneha Reddy, which has white color work on the border.

Digital print saree

Nowadays digital print sarees are very much in trend. Like Sneha Reddy has worn a brick color saree, which has black color digital print on it.

Infinity pallu saree

You can also take a bottle green color net saree for a night party. Drape it in a body fitted style and leave a long pallu and give it an infinity fall.

