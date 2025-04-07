Lifestyle
Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, is a style icon and her saree looks are amazing. Like she has carried a mustard yellow color georgette saree with a velvet sleeveless blouse.
You can also get a saree made of yellow colored printed fabric on an electric blue color base, which has a cut work design border. Sneha has worn a strappy bralette blouse with it.
For a royal and elegant look, take a pastel gray color saree, which has pink and orange color floral print designs on it. Wear a sleeveless deep V neck blouse with it.
If you are going to a party with your husband, then you can choose this type of silver color sequence saree, in which the pallu has a 3D style of leaf design.
If you want your husband to be crazy about you, then you should carry a black color transparent saree like Sneha Reddy, which has white color work on the border.
Nowadays digital print sarees are very much in trend. Like Sneha Reddy has worn a brick color saree, which has black color digital print on it.
You can also take a bottle green color net saree for a night party. Drape it in a body fitted style and leave a long pallu and give it an infinity fall.
