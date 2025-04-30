Pushpa 2 to Pathaan: Top 10 fastest films to enter the 500 crore club
Several Bollywood films have crossed the 500 crore mark, but which one reached this milestone the fastest? Here's a complete list of the fastest-grossing Bollywood films to enter the 500 crore club.
| Published : Apr 30 2025, 12:21 PM
1 Min read
Pushpa 2: The Rule
Released in 2024, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule touched the 500 crore mark in just 3 days.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Prabhas's historical blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, released in 2017, also crossed 500 crore in 3 days.
Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, released in 2023, earned over 500 crore in 4 days.
Tiger Zinda Hai
Salman Khan's spy action film Tiger Zinda Hai, released in 2017, entered the 500 crore club in 28 days.
Sanju
Ranbir Kapoor's biopic, Sanju, released in 2018, gradually crossed 500 crore in 30 days.
Gadar 2
Sunny Deol's sequel, Gadar 2, earned tremendously due to patriotism and action. Released in 2023, it earned 500 crore in 24 days.
Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, also released in 2023, earned 500 crore in 22 days.
Animal
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, released in 2023, touched the 500 crore mark in just one week.
KGF Chapter 2
Yash's KGF Chapter 2, released in 2022, took the box office by storm, earning over 500 crore in 4 days.
RRR
Released in 2022, the Rajamouli-directed RRR crossed 500 crore in 4 days.
