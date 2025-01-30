Pushpa 2: The Rule released on Netflix: 5 dialogues from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film

Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun's action drama garnered a positive response from audiences as it premiered on OTT platform Netflix on Thursday. Check out some dialogues from the movie that promise will be a treat for Allu Arjun's fans.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 2:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 2:20 PM IST

Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun's action drama garnered a positive response from audiences as it premiered on OTT platform Netflix on Thursday. Reactions flooded in after viewing the expanded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule on Netflix.

article_image2

Pushpa The Rise's sequel to surpassed many Indian film records, becoming the greatest Indian box office (BO) opener of all time. The film is now available for streaming, with an additional 23 minutes of material. "Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, on January 30 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada!" read a post by the streaming giant on social media.

article_image3

Pushpa 2 became a top trend on social media, with fans sharing many stills from the film and having delightful conversations. Here are some dialogues from the film that promise to make Pushpa 2 a pleasure for fans. 
"Pushpa sirf ek naam nahi, Pushpa matlab brand"
"Pushpa fire nahi wild fire hai"
"Pushpa, dhai akshar, naam chota hai par sound bahut bada hai"
"Pushpa ko national khiladi samjhe kya, international hai"
"Pushpa ka usool, karne ka vasool"

article_image4

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Reloaded Version) runs for 3 hours and 44 minutes, including 23 minutes of new footage.This additional material addresses critiques of the original cut, specifically the lack of depth in character arcs. The lengthier sequences enhance the narrative by focussing on Pushpa's development and increasing the drama of the overall tale.

article_image5

Pushpa 2: The Rule opened in cinemas globally on December 4, 2024, and grossed Rs 1800 crore worldwide. Aside from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also has Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Sunil in significant roles.

