Chhaava to Raid 2: Top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 so far

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna. Made on a ₹140 crore budget, it earned ₹807.40 crore worldwide.
Raid 2, directed by Rajkumar Gupta, features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor. Made on a ₹48 crore budget, the film earned ₹232.78 crore globally.
Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, stars Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sathyaraj. With a budget of ₹200 crore, the film earned ₹177 crore at the box office.
Sky Force, directed by Sandeep Kewlani, stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan. Made on a ₹120 crore budget, it earned ₹168.88 crore at the box office.
Kesari Chapter 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, features Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. With a budget of ₹150 crore, it earned ₹144.35 crore worldwide.
Jat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Shami Kher. Made on a ₹100 crore budget, the film earned ₹119.24 crore at the box office.
Bhool Chook Maaf, directed by Karan Sharma, stars Rajkummar Rao, Vamika Gabbi, and Seema Pahwa. Made on a ₹50 crore budget, it has earned ₹60.47 crore and is still in theaters.
The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair, stars John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb. Made on a ₹20 crore budget, the film earned ₹53 crore at the box office.
Deva, directed by Roshan Andrews, stars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pawel Gulati. Made on a ₹50 crore budget, it earned ₹51 crore at the box office.
Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut, stars Kangana Ranaut and others. Made on a ₹60 crore budget, it earned ₹22 crore.
