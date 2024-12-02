Pushpa 2 Rs 100 cr opening: Allu Arjun's film sells over 6.6 lakh tickets; read details of its advance booking

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: As predicted, the number of Telugu audience have reached dizzying heights, but what has been very surprising is that the figures of the Hindi version need to catch up.

Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Pushpa 2: The Rule is projected to break records at the Indian box office, and based on booking trends across the country, the Sukumar directorial will undoubtedly exceed those predictions.

According to trade website Sacnilk, advance bookings for Pushpa 2: The Rule are increasing, with the film already grossing Rs 30.92 crore on Day 1. With three days to the release, with Allu Arjun and team Pushpa ramping up the promotions, the statistics may surprise everyone. 

Allu Arjun,Sukumar, Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2

Over 6.6 lakh tickets have been sold in all languages and media. Pushpa 2: The Rule is being launched. The movie will be released in 2D, 3D, IMAX, and 4DX. As predicted, Telugu numbers have skyrocketed, but what's truly intriguing is that the Hindi numbers aren't far behind. For example, advance bookings for Pushpa 2 in Telugu was Rs 10.57 crore, while Hindi totalled Rs 10.14 crore.

Even in terms of ticket sales, the Telugu version has 2,73,519, while the Hindi version has 3,40,892. This is unparalleled in contemporary Indian film history. While the Telugu 2D version surpassed all other languages, the Hindi 3D and IMAX versions are the standouts. Interestingly, the opening weekend collection of the Hindi version of Pushpa 1 was roughly Rs 13 crore, and Pushpa 2 will easily surpass this figure on Day 1.

pushpa 2 got record theatrical rights in telugu states allu arjun sukumar fahadh faasil

The Malayalam version of Pushpa 2 also performs well, while the Tamil and Kannada versions are gaining traction slowly. However, it has been one day since tickets for the Tamil edition started, and the state is now experiencing torrential rains and a storm. With portions of the state returning to routine, bookings are projected to increase.

Interestingly, Kalki 2989 AD, the year's highest-grossing film, received Rs 61 crore in advance bookings on Day 1. It went on to earn Rs 95.3 crore on Day 1 of its release, and it would be intriguing to watch whether Pushpa 2: The Rule crosses the Rs 100 crore mark domestically on Day 1. The fact that there are paid premieres on December 4 in which the Telangana government has permitted a price increase may help the film's large opening. 

Pushpa 2 Cast and Crew
Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, will also include the return of Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Dhananjaya, and Prathap Bhandari, who played their characters in the original film. 

Despite a public spat with the producers over the delay in scoring the background music, Devi Sri Prasad has produced another chart-topping record. Peelings, the latest tune, went viral within hours of its release. However, the creators have allegedly replaced Devi Sri Prasad with Sam CS and Thaman S to compose the film's background score. 

