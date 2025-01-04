Pushpa 2 BO report: Allu Arjun's film earns Rs 1194 crore domestically, crosses Rs 1800 cr mark globally

Pushpa 2 box office Day 30: Even one month after its initial release, the film Pushpa 2, which stars Allu Arjun, continues to achieve remarkable success at the box office, as evidenced by its continued market dominance.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 9:45 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 9:45 AM IST

Even a month after its debut, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 continues to dominate the box office. The creators previously announced that the film had grossed over Rs 1800 crore worldwide.

article_image2

On New Year's Day, the picture grew in popularity. However, it dropped quickly after. Despite its ups and downs, Pushpa 2 still attracts audiences, particularly in the north belt, and is likely to gain steam over the weekend.

article_image3

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun's recent film, Pushpa 2, is unstoppable. According to monitoring and trading site Sacnilk, the Sukumar-directed film earned Rs 1194 crore net nationally on the thirtieth day of release.

article_image4

article_image5

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, revolves on the character of Pushparaj (Allu Arjun) and follows his red sandalwood syndicate throughout two successful films.

article_image6

Aside from Allu Arjun, the film also has Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Jagapathi Babu in key parts.

