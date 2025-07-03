PM Modi in Ghana: India’s gifts included Ambawari elephant and Pashmina shawl (SEE PICS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Africa tour with a visit to Ghana, paying tribute at the Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra. He also presented symbolic gifts to the nation, from a West Bengal Ambawari elephant to a Kashmiri Pashmina shawl.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
India’s cultural diplomacy on display
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five-nation tour to the African continent began today, with a visit to Ghana . He visited the Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra, Ghana, and paid tribute to Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's founding President and a revered leader of the African independence movement. PM Modi also gifted the country a wide range of gifts, ranging from West Bengal's Ambawari elephant to Kashmir's Pashmina shawl.
Fine Bidri Artwork Vase from Karnataka
This exquisite pair of Bidriware flower vases from Bidar, Karnataka, showcases India’s renowned metal craft known for its striking black finish and fine silver inlay. Handcrafted by skilled artisans using a centuries-old technique, the vases are made from a zinc-copper alloy, engraved with floral motifs symbolising beauty and prosperity, and finished with a unique oxidation process for their iconic look.
Combining traditional artistry with a contemporary form, they symbolise harmony and togetherness, making them an elegant, meaningful gift for weddings, anniversaries, festivals, or corporate occasions. More than décor, they embody Karnataka’s rich craft heritage and timeless artistry.
Miniature Elephant Ambawari from West Bengal
This exquisite Miniature Elephant Ambawari, handcrafted in West Bengal, symbolizes royal tradition and India’s rich artistic heritage. Inspired by ceremonial processions where elephants carried nobility in ornate howdahs, this piece is made from polished synthetic ivory — an ethical, durable alternative to natural ivory.
Every detail, from floral motifs to the grand canopy, is carved with precision by skilled artisans. Encased in a protective display box, it’s an elegant decorative piece and a meaningful gift that celebrates India’s regal pageantry, fine craftsmanship, and timeless cultural legacy.
Silver Filigree Work Purse from Odisha
his elegant Silver Filigree Work Purse from Cuttack, Odisha, is a stunning example of the region’s renowned Tarakasi craft — intricate silver filigree perfected over 500 years. Meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans, it features delicate floral and vine motifs formed from fine silver wires, combining airy lightness with durability and elegance.
Traditionally used in jewellery, Cuttack’s filigree now adorns modern accessories like this purse, blending heritage with contemporary style. It symbolises grace, cultural pride, and artisanal mastery, making it a timeless keepsake of Odisha’s rich craft tradition.
Kashmiri Pashmina Shawl
This luxurious Pashmina Shawl, crafted from the fine undercoat of the Changthangi goat in Kashmir, represents timeless artistry and elegance. Renowned for its exceptional softness, warmth, and lightness, the shawl features intricate hand-embroidered floral and paisley motifs iconic to Kashmiri heritage.
Each piece involves meticulous hand-spinning, weaving, and embroidery by skilled artisans, often taking weeks or months to complete. Celebrated worldwide, a genuine Pashmina is both a functional winter accessory and a symbol of India’s rich textile legacy, making it a meaningful and sophisticated gift.