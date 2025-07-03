Image Credit : Asianet News

This exquisite pair of Bidriware flower vases from Bidar, Karnataka, showcases India’s renowned metal craft known for its striking black finish and fine silver inlay. Handcrafted by skilled artisans using a centuries-old technique, the vases are made from a zinc-copper alloy, engraved with floral motifs symbolising beauty and prosperity, and finished with a unique oxidation process for their iconic look.

Combining traditional artistry with a contemporary form, they symbolise harmony and togetherness, making them an elegant, meaningful gift for weddings, anniversaries, festivals, or corporate occasions. More than décor, they embody Karnataka’s rich craft heritage and timeless artistry.