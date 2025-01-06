Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's blockbuster breaks records, Hindi version hits Rs 800 crore in India

Pushpa 2: The Rule has shattered box office records, with its Hindi version crossing ₹800 crore in India. The film continues to dominate, earning ₹1202.2 crore globally.



Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has become a massive box office hit. Released on December 5, the film has sustained remarkable success, surpassing expectations even in its third and fourth weeks.

The film's Hindi dubbed version has crossed ₹800 crore in India, a significant milestone. The film’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers, shared their excitement on Instagram, celebrating the Pushpa franchise’s achievement, making it the first Hindi film to hit this monumental number within 31 days.

While some sources like Sacnilk.com report ₹785.7 crore for the Hindi version, Pushpa 2 has earned ₹1202.2 crore gross across all languages by January 4, proving its widespread appeal. This success has firmly established Pushpa 2 as one of the biggest films in Indian cinema.

Allu Arjun, who stars as Pushpa Raj, has delivered an outstanding performance, with Rashmika Mandanna playing Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil taking on the role of the antagonist. Fans have already begun anticipating Pushpa 3: The Rampage, announced due to the franchise's ongoing success.

The film’s triumph has been overshadowed by a tragic incident at its premiere, where a stampede led to the death of a woman. Allu Arjun was briefly arrested in connection with the incident, but he remains committed to his promotional duties for the film.

