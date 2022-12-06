Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra SEXY pictures: Actress flaunts her cleavage in pink low-cut neckline gown; Nick Jonas reacts

    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 9:53 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' most recent low-cut outfit was talk of the town, and we can't stop ogling her stunning body. Priyanka walked the red carpet at a fashion show in Dubai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Whenever Priyanka Chopra Jonas comes out for a red-carpet appearance or a public function, she never fails to make a fashion statement. The same was true yesterday (Dec 05). The world superstar flaunted her distinctive curves while wearing a stunning gown at an event in Dubai. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka dazzled in a plunging, fuchsia pink show-stopping gown at the BVLGARI event. The Bulgari Eden: Garden of Wonders high jewellery line was paired with the sensual outfit, which included prominent cleavage flashing by The Citadel actress. If you didn't know, the actress represents the upscale company as a brand ambassador.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sharing a series of photos from the event, Priyanka wrote: “What a gorgeous evening celebrating @bulgari’s Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai with my dear friend @jc.babin. @lucia_silvestri, your exquisite designs are so beautiful, and bring so much joy to everyone who wears them. I’m so proud to be your ambassador." 

    Reacting to this post, Priyanka’s husband-singer Nick Jonas dropped a comment for his wifey which read, “Hottie.”

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra revealed that she spent the weekend relaxing in Dubai on Sunday by posting images and videos on her Instagram account. The Citadel actor who travelled to the UAE attended the Red Sea Film Festival.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the first image of the collection, Priyanka donned a vivid yellow bathing suit, evoking images of Dostana and Baywatch. She was observed relaxing on the boat's floor and enjoying the sun and waves. In the second image, Priyanka was seen holding a drink while sporting a casual white and pink attire. She also included a selfie with the sunset in one of the images.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On the job front, Priyanka Chopra most recently appeared in the movie Matrix 4. She also has a few fantastic ventures planned after that. She will appear in Citadel, a web series from the Russo Brothers. She also has two further movies scheduled, Love Again and Ending Things. With the release of Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, she will also make 
     

