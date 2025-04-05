user
Priyanka Chopra or Alia Bhatt: Which actress plays Ma Anand Sheela in her biopic; and why?

Ma Anand Sheela recently shared her thoughts on who could portray her in a biopic, choosing between Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Meghana Tatiparthy
Apr 5, 2025

Ma Anand Sheela's life has inspired filmmakers to explore her story through a biopic. She recently shared her thoughts on who she believes should portray her, sparking excitement among fans and media. Her intriguing journey adds complexity to this casting choice.

Alia Bhatt:

The Preferred Choice Sheela expressed her preference for Alia Bhatt, citing a strong resemblance between them. She even contacted filmmaker Shakun Batra to suggest Alia for her role. This choice highlights Sheela’s belief in Alia's ability to bring authenticity to her character.

Priyanka Chopra's Announcement

Priyanka Chopra had previously announced her interest in playing Sheela. However, Sheela felt disappointed that Priyanka didn’t consult her first. Despite this, she later stated she’s open to Priyanka taking on the role as well.

Challenges in Biopic

Production Both proposed biopics have faced financial and logistical hurdles. Shakun Batra’s project with Alia Bhatt has stalled due to lack of funding. Priyanka’s planned biopic has also yet to materialize, leaving fans waiting in anticipation.

A Legacy Worth Exploring

Sheela’s life offers filmmakers a captivating narrative of controversy and resilience. Whether it’s Alia Bhatt or Priyanka Chopra, portraying Sheela will demand a nuanced performance. Her story is bound to leave a lasting impact on viewers.

