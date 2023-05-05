Priyanka Chopra had botched nose surgery-know 7 Bollywood actresses who had plastic surgery in past

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, other Bollywood actresses, including Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty and others have undergone plastic surgery. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

After being chased by the rumours of a nose job for several years, Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally admitted that she had nose surgery. On Thursday, she revealed that she had to go through plastic surgery as a result of a nose operation going wrong. Like Priyanka, many Indian celebs have gone through plastic surgery. Here are 7, including PC who have been under the blade:

Priyanka Chopra: PC claims that she had gone for the treatment of a polyp in her nasal cavity after having trouble breathing. However, the doctor accidentally collapsed the bridge of her nose, after which she had to undergo several corrective surgeries.

Anushka Sharma: The actress and film producer was a target of trolling after her cosmetic surgery. Anushka admitted to her ‘temporary lip enhancement’ in a Vogue magazine interview. She later commented, “When I spoke about my lip job, a lot of people called me brave for coming out. But I did what I had to for my role in 'Bombay Velvet'. I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t; I had to take ownership. I wanted fans to know that I’m human and not perfect.”

Shruti Haasan: Earlier this year, Shruti Haasan admitted to having nose surgery. She said that she does not promote plastic surgery, but she is neither guilty of what she did.

Vaani Kapoor: From ‘Shudh Desi Romance’ to ‘Befikre’, Vaani Kapoor’s change in facial features is outright visible. She has allegedly undergone lip augmentation, botox, and chin augmentation.



Sushmita Sen: The former Bollywood actress with many admirers has allegedly had many surgeries, such as a lip job, a nose job, cheek implants, etc.

Bipasha Basu: This Bengali beauty of Bollywood and the queen of horror movies has reportedly undergone several cosmetic procedures, including botox, otoplasty, rhinoplasty, rectification of bones, and breast augmentation.

