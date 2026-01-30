The film is produced by Sreejith KS, Karthikeyan S, and Sudheesh N under the Navarasa Films brand, in collaboration with Stone Bench Studio. Sreehari Vadakkan wrote the screenplay and lines, and Alby Antony handled the cinematography.

Bibin Ashok composed the music, and Sankar Sharma created the background score. Sooraj E S oversees the editing, Kishan Mohan designs the sound, and M R Rajakrishnan does the final mixing. Prakambanam will be distributed in Kerala by Navarasa Release, while RFT Entertainment will handle foreign distribution (except the GCC) and Phars Films in the GCC territories.

The film's audio label is Think Music. It is crucial to remember that the industry tracker's remarks represent early trade-level perceptions rather than a critical consensus. As the film is set to be released on Friday, audience reaction and broader reviews throughout the opening weekend are likely to provide a better sense of how Prakambanam will be regarded once it hits cinemas.