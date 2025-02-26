Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal Wedding FIRST pictures OUT: Couple looks dreamy in glam attires [PHOTOS]

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal, who have been together for over a decade, recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Oleander Farms, Karjat. Their nature-inspired wedding was a relaxed yet elegant affair, reflecting their vision of a simple, joyful celebration with close family and friends

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 8:54 AM IST

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s Wedding

The couple, who have been together for over a decade, officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Oleander Farms, Karjat, Maharashtra. Their pre-wedding festivities led up to a beautiful nature-inspired wedding attended by close family and friends

article_image2

First Glimpses Shared by Prajakta

On February 25, Prajakta posted a series of heartwarming wedding pictures with Vrishank on social media. She kept the caption minimal, simply marking the date "25.02.25" along with a red heart and nazar amulet emoji

article_image3

The Proposal and Wedding Vision

Vogue India revealed that Vrishank proposed to Prajakta in September 2023 during a camping trip in West Virginia, after 11 years of being together. When planning their wedding, the couple wanted it to be a simple, nature-inspired affair, which was exactly what they achieved.

article_image4

A Relaxed and Unpretentious Celebration

The newlyweds shared that they encouraged guests to dress comfortably, even in pajamas if they wished, as their priority was for everyone to be well-rested and enjoy the celebration

article_image5

Elegant Yet Minimalist Attire

Staying true to their theme, Prajakta and Vrishank wore coordinated outfits by Anita Dongre. Prajakta looked ethereal in a sage and gold lehenga featuring Parijat patterns and intricate Pichwai paintings, while Vrishank complemented her in an ivory sherwani

article_image6

A Relationship That Stood the Test of Time

The couple has been inseparable since before Prajakta’s rise to fame. They announced their engagement in 2023, marking a new milestone in their long-term relationship

article_image7

Prajakta’s Professional Front

On the work front, Prajakta was recently seen in Mismatched Season 3, alongside Rohit Saraf. The popular web series is available for streaming on Netflix

